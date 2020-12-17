Ex-UBS worker, day trader lose insider dealing conviction appeal

Law360, London: A former compliance officer at UBS and her day trader friend lost their appeal on 16 December 2020 after they sought to overturn their convictions for insider dealing, as a judge rejected arguments that prosecutors failed to present evidence at trial that could have helped their case.
