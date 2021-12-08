LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ex-UBS trader Hayes cannot appeal Libor-rigging conviction

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Former UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc banker Tom Hayes, the first trader convicted of rigging Libor, lost his bid to appeal his UK criminal conviction on 6 December 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

