Legal News

Ex-JPMorgan trader wins firing claim over spoofing allegation

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A former JPMorgan trader was wrongly dismissed for a 2016 trade that the bank claimed was 'spoofing', or market manipulation, but in reality the firing was to 'appease' regulators, a London employment judge ruled on 7 July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

