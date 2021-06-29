Ex-Goldman analyst and brother deny UK insider trading charges

MLex: A former Goldman Sachs International analyst and his brother, an ex-Clifford Chance lawyer, both pleaded not guilty to insider dealing and fraud charges on 28 June 2021. Mohammed and Suhail Zina face allegations that they illegally dealt in several UK stocks between July 2016 and December 2017. Their trial will begin April 2022.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care
Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with
Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but
Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.