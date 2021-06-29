menu-search
Ex-Goldman analyst and brother deny UK insider trading charges

Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: A former Goldman Sachs International analyst and his brother, an ex-Clifford Chance lawyer, both pleaded not guilty to insider dealing and fraud charges on 28 June 2021. Mohammed and Suhail Zina face allegations that they illegally dealt in several UK stocks between July 2016 and December 2017. Their trial will begin April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

