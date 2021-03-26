Sign-in Help
Ex-FCA supervision heads say LC&F failings were collective

Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Regulatory failings that led to investors losing £237m ($US 325m) in a collapsed investment firm, London Capital & Finance (LC&F), were embedded in the culture of the Financial Conduct Authority, (FCA) former heads of the watchdog’s supervisory arm said on 25 March 2021 as they dodged personal responsibility. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

