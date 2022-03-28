LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ex-Director wins appeal against FCA in music business share sale

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: An appeals court ruled on 25 March 2022 that the director behind a failed attempt to revive a popular British record store chain did not break market rules by promoting shares in the business, because she didn't know it was unlawful. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

