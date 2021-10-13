LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Ex-Braskem CEO gets 20 months over massive bribery scheme

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Former Braskem CEO Jose Carlos Grubisich on 12 October 2021 was sentenced to 20 months in prison, following his guilty plea earlier in 2021 to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations over a scheme to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from Braskem into a secret slush fund, which was used to bribe Brazilian government officials, political parties and others. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

