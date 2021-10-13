Ex-Braskem CEO gets 20 months over massive bribery scheme

Article summary

Law360: Former Braskem CEO Jose Carlos Grubisich on 12 October 2021 was sentenced to 20 months in prison, following his guilty plea earlier in 2021 to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations over a scheme to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from Braskem into a secret slush fund, which was used to bribe Brazilian government officials, political parties and others. or to read the full analysis.