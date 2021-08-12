menu-search
Home / Corporate Crime / Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences / Fraud

Legal News

Ex-Allianz employee gets suspended sentence for fraud

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A former employee of financial services company Allianz SE has been sentenced for fraud after stealing over £67,000 (US$79,000) from the insurer through bogus claims and fleeing to the US to avoid prosecution, City of London Police said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

