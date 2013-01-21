Sign-in Help
Legal News

Eweida, Ladele etc: ECHR judgment on freedom of religion in the workplace (News, 21 January 2013)

Published on: 21 January 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background
  • Eweida v British Airways
  • Chaplin v Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust
  • Ladele v LB Islington
  • McFarlane v Relate Avon
  • The applications before the European Court of Human Rights
  • ECHR judgment: general principles under Articles 9 and 14
  • Article 9
  • Article 14
    • More...

Article summary

In employment cases where Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights (freedom of thought, conscience and religion) is invoked, (a) the ability to resign from the job will not on its own negate a claim that rights have been infringed, and (b) a claimant need only show a sufficiently close and direct nexus between an act (eg visibly wearing a Christian cross) and his underlying belief for that act to count as a 'manifestation' of religion or belief; he need not show that his religion mandated his actions. An employer's interference with that right is permissible if the employer had a legitimate aim and the interference was proportionate in achieving it. In this context, (a) some legitimate aims are of a greater magnitude than others (eg health and safety is weightier than corporate image), (b) lack of evidence that the employer's aim will be hindered by the employee's manifestation will count against the employer, and (c) attempts to accommodate the employee by compromise are likely to count in the employer's favour. Where the employer's aim in interfering involves the upholding of the human rights (as also protected under the Convention) of persons other than the affected employee, (a) it will usually be easy for the employer to show that that aim was legitimate, particularly where that aim involves protecting others from discrimination based on sexual orientation, and/or legal recognition and/or protection of same-sex couples' relationships, and (b) there is a 'wide margin of appreciation' afforded in relation to the employer's behaviour. In such cases, it will be difficult for an employee to show a breach of Article 9, or Article 9 taken with Article 14 (enjoyment of rights without discrimination), even where (a) the interference (which occurred later on) could not have been predicted at the outset of employment, and/or (b) the employer could have avoided the interference without negatively impacting any other specific person's human rights. European Court of Human Rights: Eweida, Chaplin, Ladele and McFarlane v United Kingdom. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

