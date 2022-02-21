Evidential issues on an allegation of forgery (R v R (divorce: decree absolute, set aside, forgery))

Article summary

Family analysis: The facts in R v R were unusual and shocking in equal measure. Upon trying to petition for judicial separation from her husband, the wife had discovered that the husband had already divorced her nearly a decade earlier. The case centred on the wife's allegations that the divorce proceeded without her and that her signature had been forged on the acknowledgment of service. While he was 'divorced', the husband had remarried and fathered a child with his new spouse, whom he named after a late son he shared with the wife and initially alleged that the child had been conceived using his late son's gametes. The court found that the husband, on account of his new relationship, had a vested interest in being divorced from the wife and that he was the only party involved with the initial divorce process. The wife did not have notice of the divorce proceedings and her purported signature was held to be a forgery, either by or on behalf of the husband. The decree of divorce was therefore set aside. Sophie Groves, director, and Camilla Fisher Crouch, assistant solicitor, at Vardags consider the issues.