Evidence and procedure on summary judgment applications (Advanced Multi-Technology for Medical Industry v Uniserve Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case involved a contract for the sale of 80 million facemasks for just under US$20m. The judgment relates to an application for summary judgment. The case gives useful guidance on the procedure which parties to such applications should adopt. In particular, CPR PD 24.2(3) provides that an application for summary judgment must include a statement that the applicant believes that on the evidence the respondent has no real prospect of succeeding on the claim or issue. This is an important requirement which must be complied with. The purpose of that provision is to prevent a claimant making an application and claiming the case to be straightforward when, in truth, the claimant knows otherwise. The CPR allows a party to make an application for summary judgment based on the statements of case alone. That is undesirable in a large and complex case and the applicant should consider filing and serving a witness statement. That could lead to greater clarity as to what the applicant has to prove for the purposes of the application and an earlier identification of the issues. Written by Steven Fennell, barrister at Exchange Chambers. or to read the full analysis.