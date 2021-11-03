Evidence is inadmissible on a free-standing application to strike out under CPR 3.4(2)(a) (Potgieter v Village)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The County Court (His Honour Judge Russen QC) has held that, where an applicant seeks to strike out a statement of case solely on the basis that it discloses no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim, the court will not admit evidence when determining the application. On an application under CPR 3.4(2)(a), the court is to assume that the facts pleaded in the subject statement of case are true. The court must determine whether those pleaded facts are adequate to support the case advanced, or whether, notwithstanding those assumed facts, the claim (or defence) is bound to fail. This is in contrast to an application for summary judgment under CPR 24.2, where an applicant may rely on evidence in order to demonstrate that its opponent’s case is hopeless (in that it does not have real prospects of success). This may require evidence of contentious facts, which the applicant may rely on to show that the pleaded case is fanciful. An applicant will typically rely on CPR 3.4(2)(a) and 24.2 in the alternative. There is overlap between these two rules. However, where a party relies solely on CPR 3.4(2)(a), evidence directed to the lack of merit in a statement of case will be inadmissible. Written by Niraj Modha, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or to read the full analysis.