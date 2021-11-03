LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applications—specific / Summary judgment and strike out

Legal News

Evidence is inadmissible on a free-standing application to strike out under CPR 3.4(2)(a) (Potgieter v Village)

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Evidence is inadmissible on a free-standing application to strike out under CPR 3.4(2)(a) (Potgieter v Village)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The County Court (His Honour Judge Russen QC) has held that, where an applicant seeks to strike out a statement of case solely on the basis that it discloses no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim, the court will not admit evidence when determining the application. On an application under CPR 3.4(2)(a), the court is to assume that the facts pleaded in the subject statement of case are true. The court must determine whether those pleaded facts are adequate to support the case advanced, or whether, notwithstanding those assumed facts, the claim (or defence) is bound to fail. This is in contrast to an application for summary judgment under CPR 24.2, where an applicant may rely on evidence in order to demonstrate that its opponent’s case is hopeless (in that it does not have real prospects of success). This may require evidence of contentious facts, which the applicant may rely on to show that the pleaded case is fanciful. An applicant will typically rely on CPR 3.4(2)(a) and 24.2 in the alternative. There is overlap between these two rules. However, where a party relies solely on CPR 3.4(2)(a), evidence directed to the lack of merit in a statement of case will be inadmissible. Written by Niraj Modha, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
3 Practice notes
View More