Evidence blunder delivers latest blow to SFO credibility

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) suffered an embarrassing self-inflicted defeat on 26 April 2021 when the trial of two former Serco executives collapsed due to the SFO's mishandling of evidence, delivering another damaging blow to its credibility.

