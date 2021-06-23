menu-search
Ever Given insurer reaches settlement with Suez Canal

Published on: 23 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The insurer of the Ever Given container ship said on 23 June 2021 that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Suez Canal Authority that will allow the impounded vessel to be released after it was seized in March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

