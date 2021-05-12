menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Marine

Legal News

Evaluating insurance options in light of Suez Canal blockage

Evaluating insurance options in light of Suez Canal blockage
Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Evaluating insurance options in light of Suez Canal blockage

Article summary

Law360: A few weeks have passed since the Suez Canal was cleared of the now infamous Ever Given, the quarter-mile-long, 220,000-tonne cargo ship that ran aground, clogging one of the world’s most crucial shipping arteries for over six days. David Klein, partner and Ryan Vanderford, senior associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP consider this further. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

Scrip dividends

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

Codicils

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Precedents