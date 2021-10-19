LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Evaluating India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Published on: 19 October 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was enacted to fix an ailing system. Prior to the introduction of the law, it took years for a company to wind up, which often resulted in protracted litigation. Five years since, experts continue to question whether the IBC has lived up to its intent. Written by Suranjali Tandon, assistant professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, India. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

