EU’s new corruption watchdog launched to fight fraud

Published on: 02 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The EU’s new public prosecutor’s office, designed to fight corruption, money laundering and value-added tax fraud, finally opened its doors on 1 June 2021 after months of delays in recruiting for the new enforcer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

