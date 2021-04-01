Sign-in Help
EU’s IoT cybersecurity requirements set for legislation in summer

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: EU companies will see secondary legislation covering internet-connected devices under the EU Radio Equipment Directive, Directive 2014/53/EU, adopted by the European Commission this summer. The rules—which aim to cover the cybersecurity requirements of products such as smartwatches, webcams and refrigerators specifically, were previously planned for adoption in the second quarter of 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

