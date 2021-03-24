Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Emissions trading

Legal News

EU’s free emission permits can’t coexist with carbon border levy, climate official says

EU’s free emission permits can’t coexist with carbon border levy, climate official says
Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • EU’s free emission permits can’t coexist with carbon border levy, climate official says

Article summary

MLex: EU heavy industries such as steel and cement makers will likely see their free allowances for the EU’s carbon market cancelled when a new border levy on polluting imports is established, a European Commission official said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More