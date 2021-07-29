European Union and UK government initiatives on money laundering and terrorism finance

EU Law analysis: Peter Snowdon, of Norton Rose Fulbright, discusses recent ML/TF initiatives by the European Commission and the UK government and asks whether they are likely to be worth the considerable investment of resources that will be necessary. His final comment is ‘The UK remains a major European financial centre. It would be a pity if politics were get in the way of effective law enforcement. A perception that the UK is ‘going-it-alone’ could be misconstrued, risk reputational damage and ultimately become a competitive disadvantage’.
