Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / EC Regulation on Insolvency (archived)

Legal News

European insolvency filings register—practicalities and challenges

European insolvency filings register—practicalities and challenges
Published on: 28 May 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • European insolvency filings register—practicalities and challenges
  • Original news
  • What aspects of the proposal have caused concern?
  • What are the European Data Protection Supervisor’s objections?
  • What data protection safeguards have been suggested?
  • Will the European Data Protection Supervisor’s intervention delay progress on the European register?
  • What other practical challenges remain for the European register?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Does the proposed European insolvency register raise data protection concerns and how will it work in practice? Chris Laughton, partner at Mercer & Hole, discusses the issues and recent intervention of the European Data Protection Supervisor. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More