European data authority studying FATCA in light of EU law

Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The EU’s data privacy watchdog is looking again at the extent to which exchanges of taxpayer information between EU countries and the US under the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) are compatible with EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

