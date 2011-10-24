Sign-in Help
European court considers enforcement of punitive court judgments (Realchemie Nederland v Bayer CropScience)

Published on: 24 October 2011
Updated on: 22 December 2020
The Court of Justice of the European Communities has held that the Judgments Regulation (also known as Brussels I) applies to the recognition and enforcement of court judgments that contain an order to pay a fine to ensure compliance with a court judgment where that judgment related to a civil or commercial matter. In contrast the costs associated with the enforcement of an intellectual property right are dealt with in Article 14 of Directive 2004/48/EC. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

