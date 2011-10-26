Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

European court: considers claims arising out of publications on the internet (X v eDate Advertising and Martinez v MGN)

European court: considers claims arising out of publications on the internet (X v eDate Advertising and Martinez v MGN)
Published on: 26 October 2011
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • European court: considers claims arising out of publications on the internet (X v eDate Advertising and Martinez v MGN)
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Article 5(3) of the Judgments Regulation
  • Directive 2000/31 - Publication of information on the internet
  • Comment

Article summary

The Court of Justice of the European Communities ('CJEC') has ruled that a person alleging infringement of personality rights by means of content published on the internet has an option as to where to bring a claim: (i) if claiming in respect of all the damage caused, either before the courts of the Member State in which the publisher of that content is established or before the courts of the Member State in which the centre of the claimant's interests are based or (ii) instead of an action for liability in respect of all the damage caused, the action can be brought before the courts of each Member State in the territory of which content placed on-line is or has been accessible — in such case, those courts will have jurisdiction only in respect of the damage caused in the territory of the Member State of the court seised. In addition, the Court also ruled upon the interpretation to be placed on Article 3 of Directive 2000/31/EC (Publication of information on the internet) as to the implications of that provision as regards rules of private international law in determining the applicable law. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More