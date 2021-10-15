LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
European Commission proposal to delay application of In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • European Commission proposal to delay application of In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation
  • Current state of readiness
  • The Commission proposal
  • A word on Brexit

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Jackie Mulryne, partner, Eleri Williams, associate, and Eftychia Sideri, associate, at Arnold & Porter discuss the European Commission's proposal, published on 14 October 2021, with regards to delaying the application of Regulation (EU) 2017/756 (the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation) by amending the transitional provisions for certain products.

