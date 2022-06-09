LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
This content is no longer in use on Lexis®PSL

Legal News

European Commission gives third party clearers equivalence

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: Law360
  • European Commission gives third party clearers equivalence
This content is no longer in use on Lexis®PSL

Popular documents

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More