European Commission adopts a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for MDR-covered devices

Published on: 11 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • European Commission adopts a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for MDR-covered devices
  • Scope
  • Conditions
  • Documented risk assessment
  • Information communicated to users
  • Next steps

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: The European Commission adopted Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/2226 which establishes the conditions under which instructions for use of certain medical devices subject to Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR)) can be provided in electronic form instead of in paper form. This Implementing Regulation adapts the rules for electronic instructions for use to the requirements of the MDR. It repeals Regulation (EU) 207/2012 issued under the old Medical Devices Directives (MDDs) regime. Regulation (EU) 2021/2226 came into effect on 4 January 2022. Fabien Roy, partner, and Grégoire Paquet, associate, at Hogan Lovells, outline the scope and the conditions of the Implementing Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

