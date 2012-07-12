Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

EU Working party opinion on cloud computing

EU Working party opinion on cloud computing
Published on: 12 July 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Working party opinion on cloud computing
  • Why is the opinion useful?
  • What is cloud computing?
  • What are the data protection risks of cloud computing?
  • How do the data protection principles apply to cloud computing?
  • What does the opinion say about what the contract should contain?
  • What does the opinion recommend in relation to security requirements?
  • What does the opinion recommend in relation to international transfers?
  • Head in the clouds?

Article summary

This news analysis deals with an Opinion issued on 5 July 2012 by the Article 29 Data Protection Working Party on cloud computing. The Opinion analyses data protection issues raised by cloud computing, focusing on data protection legal and operational risk, and makes a number of useful recommendations about what contracts for cloud-based services should contain. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More