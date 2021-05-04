Sign-in Help
EU-US Privacy Shield data transfer problem caused by Schrems II won’t be solved ‘overnight’, EU negotiator warns

Published on: 04 May 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Nearly 300 days after the Court of Justice nullified the EU-US Privacy Shield, the top negotiators on both sides of the Atlantic came together on a conference panel to vow—once again, that they have no higher priority than finding a solution to restore the legal basis for transatlantic data flows. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

