EU-US negotiators nearing deal on Privacy Shield

Published on: 25 October 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

Mlex: US and EU negotiators are nearing an agreement restoring the legal basis for transatlantic data flows by the end of 2021, deputy assistant secretary for services at the US Department of Commerce, Christopher Hoff, said at a privacy conference. But fellow privacy experts warned that whatever deal is reached, it will be challenged. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

