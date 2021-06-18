menu-search
EU-US data-transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says

Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: EU-US data transfers could move forward with a political agreement on a successor to the EU-US Privacy Shield by the end of 2021, EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, has said. Talks took place in Brussels during the week commencing 14 June 2021, with both sides committed to move forward, and another round will take place in Lisbon in the week commencing 21 June 2021, he said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

