EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits

Published on: 02 February 2021
  • A novel agreement
  • The unknown factors

Public Law Analysis: In this analysis, Dr Totis Kotsonis of Pinsent Masons LLP argues that UK policymakers will need to weigh the benefits to be gained from diverging from EU regulatory standards against the significant costs that would arise for businesses from such a move. Though significant divergence appears unlikely in the short term, the strength of desire to assert sovereignty and a possible need to accommodate demands of other global trade partners are identified as two factors that could spur regulatory divergence between the UK and EU in time. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

