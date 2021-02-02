Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Brexit

Legal News

EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits

EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits
Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits
  • A novel agreement
  • The unknown factors

Article summary

Public Law Analysis: In this analysis, Dr Totis Kotsonis of Pinsent Masons LLP argues that UK policymakers will need to weigh the benefits to be gained from diverging from EU regulatory standards against the significant costs that would arise for businesses from such a move. Though significant divergence appears unlikely in the short term, the strength of desire to assert sovereignty and a possible need to accommodate demands of other global trade partners are identified as two factors that could spur regulatory divergence between the UK and EU in time. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents