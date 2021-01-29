Sign-in Help
Legal News

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
  • Introduction
  • Basic legal issues
  • Economic co-operation
  • Criminal law co-operation
  • Dispute settlement rules
  • Comments
  • Further reading 

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In the first analysis in this series, Steve Peers, Professor of EU and Human Rights Law at the University of Essex, provides a summary and overview of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), with links to his first reading the agreement on Twitter. The analysis also links to a comprehensive list of further reading on the treaty.

