Legal News

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on track for ratification by February 2021 deadline, EU diplomat says

Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
MLex: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), currently under provisional application, is on track to be ratified by a deadline of the end of February 2021, a senior EU diplomat said on 5 January 2021.

