Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Brexit

Legal News

EU-UK energy trading—co-operation feature in post-Brexit trade deal

EU-UK energy trading—co-operation feature in post-Brexit trade deal
Published on: 28 December 2020
Updated on: 28 December 2020
Published by: MLex
  • EU-UK energy trading—co-operation feature in post-Brexit trade deal

Article summary

MLex: UK and EU energy companies can breathe a sigh of relief with the post-Brexit trade deal announced on 24 December 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More