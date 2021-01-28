EU-UK data adequacy decision expected in ‘coming weeks’, with focus on government access

MLex: The European Commission will formally send its draft decision on the UK’s data-protection adequacy to the European Data Protection Board ‘in the coming weeks’, a senior EU official said on 27 January 2021. Bruno Gencarelli said that one of the contentious areas is the ‘safeguards applying to government access for national security and law enforcement’.
