EU-UK data adequacy decision expected in ‘coming weeks’, with focus on government access

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: MLex
  • EU procedure
  • Post-Schrems scrutiny
  • UK response

MLex: The European Commission will formally send its draft decision on the UK’s data-protection adequacy to the European Data Protection Board ‘in the coming weeks’, a senior EU official said on 27 January 2021. Bruno Gencarelli said that one of the contentious areas is the ‘safeguards applying to government access for national security and law enforcement’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

