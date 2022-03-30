LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Dispute settlement / Dispute settlement

Legal News

EU, Turkey Agree To Arbitrate Appeals In WTO Clashes

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • EU, Turkey Agree To Arbitrate Appeals In WTO Clashes

Article summary

Law360 :With the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body shuttered, the European Union and Turkey have agreed to separately arbitrate two active disputes over steel and pharmaceuticals, according to WTO documents published Friday. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More