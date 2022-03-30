EU, Turkey Agree To Arbitrate Appeals In WTO Clashes

Law360 :With the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body shuttered, the European Union and Turkey have agreed to separately arbitrate two active disputes over steel and pharmaceuticals, according to WTO documents published Friday.
