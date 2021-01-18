EU to start UK data adequacy decision-making process in ‘weeks’, top official says

Article summary

Mlex: The European Commission (the Commission) is set to finalise its assessment of the UK’s data-protection framework and will trigger the data-adequacy process ‘in the coming weeks’, a senior EU official said on 14 January 2021. The decision comes amid speculation about a possible legal challenge against any final decision as lawmakers and privacy activists are concerned about the UK’s future regulatory divergence, onward transfers to the US, and surveillance laws. or to read the full analysis.