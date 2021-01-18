Sign-in Help
EU to start UK data adequacy decision-making process in ‘weeks’, top official says

Published on: 18 January 2021
Mlex: The European Commission (the Commission) is set to finalise its assessment of the UK’s data-protection framework and will trigger the data-adequacy process ‘in the coming weeks’, a senior EU official said on 14 January 2021. The decision comes amid speculation about a possible legal challenge against any final decision as lawmakers and privacy activists are concerned about the UK’s future regulatory divergence, onward transfers to the US, and surveillance laws. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

