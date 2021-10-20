EU to seek data protection accords with global partners for joint enforcement

MLex: European regulators will seek agreements with international partners to allow co-operation between data protection authorities on investigations, a senior EU official said on 19 October 2021. An international ‘convergence’ on data-protection principles and standards will help global data flows as regions seek agreements with each other, such as between the EU and southeast Asian countries or Latin American countries, Bruno Gencarelli said.
