EU to propose ban on forced labour-linked products, Von der Leyen says

Published on: 15 September 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: An EU ban on products involving forced labour will be proposed by the European Commission, President Ursula von der Leyen said on 15 September 2021 at her annual State of the Union speech. Companies operating on the EU’s market are awaiting a legislative proposal on due diligence by the end of the year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

