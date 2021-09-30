LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / AML & counter-terrorist financing / Client due diligence (CDD)

Legal News

EU to drop three jurisdictions from tax blacklist

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • EU to drop three jurisdictions from tax blacklist

Article summary

Law360: The EU is set to drop three jurisdictions from its so-called blacklist of foreign countries that it deems unco-operative on tax matters, a document seen 29 September 2021 by Law360 shows. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Precedents