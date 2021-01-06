EU telecoms and internet companies may get more flexibility on data use in latest ePrivacy text

MLex: European telecoms and internet companies could see more flexibility to use customer data for new services under a revised text of the EU’s draft ePrivacy Regulation being debated by national governments. An earlier version had removed legal grounds for processing personal data that operators see as essential to develop new services. The new version also loosens the restrictions around ‘cookie walls’ on websites.
