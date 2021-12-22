LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU taxonomy rules on nuclear and gas pushed to 2022, says Sinkevičius

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Long-awaited EU green finance rules detailing which nuclear and gas projects can be labelled as a sustainable investment have slipped to 2022, the EU’s environment chief Virginijus Sinkevičius confirmed on 20 December 2021. The supplementary law, known as a delegated act to the EU’s taxonomy, has long been held up due to political wrangling over the two controversial energy sources.  or take a trial to read the full analysis.

