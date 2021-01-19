Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

EU tax reporting rules muddle privilege claims, lawyers say

EU tax reporting rules muddle privilege claims, lawyers say
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • EU tax reporting rules muddle privilege claims, lawyers say

Article summary

Law360: US tax advisers representing clients with operations tied to the EU should be aware that the EU’s transparency-focused reporting rules do not let taxpayers off the hook even if their lawyers claim privilege, two European practitioners warned on15 January 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More