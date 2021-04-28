Sign-in Help
EU taking AstraZeneca to court over coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The EU said on 26 April 2021 it has taken the decision to start legal action against AstraZeneca plc over deliveries of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, alleging that the UK-headquartered pharma giant has failed to honour contractual obligations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

