Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK

EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK

Article summary

Law360, London: The European Commission said 16 March 2021 that it is committed to reaching a regulatory deal with Britain on financial services by the end of March, despite Europe launching legal proceedings against the UK for apparent breaches to the Brexit withdrawal agreement over Northern Ireland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More