EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK

Law360, London: The European Commission said 16 March 2021 that it is committed to reaching a regulatory deal with Britain on financial services by the end of March, despite Europe launching legal proceedings against the UK for apparent breaches to the Brexit withdrawal agreement over Northern Ireland.
