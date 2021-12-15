LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme / EU Settlement Scheme

Legal News

EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) has been open since 2019, and is mainly targeted at EEA citizens who were residing in the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020 (and their family members). However, there are other more complex routes for applications under the EUSS which are open also to some non-EEA nationals, but based on EU law. One of these routes is called the ‘Surinder Singh’ route. Lindsay Cumming of Drummond Miller LLP considers EUSS Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline for applications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More