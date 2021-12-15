EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) has been open since 2019, and is mainly targeted at EEA citizens who were residing in the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020 (and their family members). However, there are other more complex routes for applications under the EUSS which are open also to some non-EEA nationals, but based on EU law. One of these routes is called the ‘Surinder Singh’ route. Lindsay Cumming of Drummond Miller LLP considers EUSS Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline for applications. or to read the full analysis.