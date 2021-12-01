LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Tax / Companies and corporation tax / Digital services tax

Legal News

EU scraps digital tax, leaving gap in its budget

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The EU's proposed digital levy, intended to help settle the EU’s unprecedented €750bn (US$850bn) borrowing on behalf of its 27 members during the pandemic, has been suspended indefinitely, a senior European official confirmed to Law360 on 30 November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

