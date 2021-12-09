LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU rules for green products due in March and ‘right to repair’ in July, draft plan shows

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

Mlex 360: EU manufacturers should get clarity on regulatory plans to boost the spread of eco-friendly products and tackle 'greenwashing' next March 2022, according to documents seen by MLex. Makers of electronic devices will also see new EU design requirements and measures to guarantee consumers with the 'right to repair' in early July 2021, the documents indicate.

